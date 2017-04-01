Man accused of killing mother and son in Stourbridge remanded in custody

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murders of a mother and son, and attempted murder of the boy's father.

Aaron Barley, 23, of no fixed abode, is charged with killing Tracey Wilkinson and her son Pierce, 13, at their home in Stourbridge.

He also faces a further charge of attempting to murder Peter Wilkinson, 47, during the "horrifying" attack at around 8am on Thursday morning.

Mrs Wilkinson, 50, was pronounced dead at her home after suffering stab injuries, while her son was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Her husband is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering serious stab injuries.