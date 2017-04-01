Minimum wage 'worth less than in 2008' set to increase

Credit: PA

The minimum wage is set to increase today as research suggests it is worth less today than it was in 2008. Increases to the National Living Wage and minimum wages that come into effect today, would benefit more than two million of the UK's lowest-paid workers, said the Government. For over 24-year-olds the new hourly living wage will be £7.50 - up by 30p. The national minimum wage will increase by 10p to £7.05 for those aged 21 to 24, by 5p to £5.60 for those aged 18 to 20 and by 5p to £4.05 for those aged 16 and 17.

The TUC said the minimum wage for 16 to 20-year-olds was worth less in real terms than it was in 2008. TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Young workers are getting a raw deal, especially those stuck on the minimum wage. As prices rise, their pay simply hasn't kept up. "More and more people rely on the minimum wage, but the pay rates aren't increasing fast enough. The government's target of £9 by 2020 now seems a fantasy. The minimum wage needs a serious boost in the coming years, especially for younger workers." The Resolution Foundation said pay for workers on the living wage will rise nearly four times faster than for a typical worker over the course of this Parliament.

