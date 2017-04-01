Missing mother poses 'risk of harm' to her two young sons, family court warns

A mother suspected of abducting her two young sons poses "a risk of harm" to them, a family court has warned.

Samantha Baldwin is believed to be with Dylan Madge, six and Louis Madge, nine.

Nottingham Family Court said it had ordered the boys should be removed from the care of their mother on Monday.

The 42-year-old was last seen near Nottingham city centre that day, and a missing persons appeal was launched on Tuesday after she vanished with her sons.

On Wednesday, police announced the investigation had become an abduction inquiry.

In a statement Nottingham Family Court said: "It is assumed that she has abducted Louis and Dylan. The children have now been made wards of court. Miss Baldwin is considered to pose a risk of harm to the children."