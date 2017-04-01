Scandinavian papers ban April Fool's Day over 'fake news' fears

For years April the 1st has given journalists across the world the chance to slip in a fabricated story for fun in name of tradition.

However this year several Scandinavian papers have joined forces to say they are banning April Fool's stories in the wake of the struggle against "fake news".

Fake news, in which falsehoods are presented as being factual, are often placed on websites which look like official media outlets and have become a source of angst for real journalists.

With campaigns being launched in an attempt to curb the expansion of "fake news" being shared online, could this signal an end to the tradition of April Fool's day stories appearing in the papers?

The tradition has seen many stories invented in tradition, some more memorable than others.

In 1982 the Daily Mail wrote a story suggesting bras could be causing an interference with TVs because of the conductive copper underwire that disrupted signals.

Another notable April Fool's Day prank happened in 2007, when illusion designer Dan Baines created a fake corpse of a fairy and posted the images online saying the mummified corpse had been found by a dog walker.

However, some journalists in Sweden and Norway think the tradition should now end.

Swedish journalist Tomas Kvarnkullen, Editor of the Expressen believes opinion in his country will be divided.

"Some people will think it's an overreaction, but I'm sure there are people who will also listen to the arguments these editors have given and can understand that it's important that the public can always believe in what's reported in the media," he said.

Even the most reputable programmes have in the past run fake stories for April Fool's Day.

Of the most elaborate in television history is the 1957 Panorama story about trees that grow spaghetti.

However traditionally April Fools' stories are the preserve of newspapers, often involving animals and usually with the reminder of the date near the end.

Michael Booker, the Deputy Editor of the Daily Express said: "We have had the conversation in the past week or so, whether April Fools were getting a bit old hat".

"We thought, well no people expect it, it is a tradition that goes back centuries in Europe - the April Fool itself, newspapers have always done it for hundreds of years as well so who are we to mess with tradition," said Mr Booker.