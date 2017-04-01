Sunshine and showers on the first day of April

Today

For the first day of April a typical mix of sunshine and showers is expected.

Due to the gentle wind some of the showers are likely to be slow moving, and they will also turn heavy and thundery in places.

They are most likely to develop across southern and north eastern parts of England, along with eastern parts of Scotland.

Meanwhile the showers should begin to die out in the west towards the evening.

It won't be quite as warm as in recent days,although temperatures will remain above average, peaking at15 or 16 Celsius towards the southeast (59 to 61F).