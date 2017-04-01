Two dozen people feared buried after landslide in Indonesia

More than two dozen people are feared buried after a landslide in East Java, Indonesia's disaster agency has said.

The landslide hit up to 30 houses and farmers harvesting ginger Saturday morning in Banaran village in Ponorogo district in East Java province, a spokesman for Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

Dozens have been reported missing and emergency crews are searching for survivors.

Seasonal rains cause frequent floods in Indonesia. Many of the country's 256 million people live in mountainous areas or fertile, flood-prone plains near rivers.