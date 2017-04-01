Unexploded Second World War bomb found in River Thames ahead of Boat Race

An unexploded Second World War bomb has been found in the River Thames, not far from the start of Sunday's annual Oxford-Cambridge boat races.

Police were called out after a member of the public spotted the device near Putney Bridge, just yards from where the annual rowing event will get under way.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Police were called by a member of the public at approximately 1.50pm on Saturday reporting what they thought to be World War Two ordnance on the Chelsea shoreline by Putney Bridge.