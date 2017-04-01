Westminster attack: 12 arrested have now been released by police

All those arrested in connection with the Westminster attack have now been released by police.

Four people were killed when 52-year-old Khalid Masood went on an 82-second rampage in Westminster on 22 March.

Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police.

The 12 people arrested in connection with the investigation into the attack by Masood will face no further action, police have said.

This includes a 30-year-old man from Birmingham who was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts and detained under the Terrorism Act.