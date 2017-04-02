Upper age limit scrapped for America's Next Top Model

Tyra Banks has revealed she is scrapping the upper age limit for contestants on America's Next Top Model.

The show's host said aspiring models on the reality TV show would no longer have to be younger than 28.

In a video message on Twitter, Banks said: "There have been 23 cycles of America's Next Top Model and every single cycle we say you have to be 27 years old or younger.

"You know what I hear all the time? 'Tyra, come on! Why have an age limit?' "So you know what? I'm taking that age limit off.

"You want to audition for America's Next Top Model? I don't care how old you are honey."