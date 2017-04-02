Oxford-Cambridge boat races to go ahead

The Oxford-Cambridge boat races will go ahead after an unexploded Second World War bomb found near the starting line was safely removed, police have said.

Police were called out after a member of the public spotted the device near Putney Bridge on Saturday.

The bomb was assessed and removed by specialist officers on Sunday.

Chief Inspector Tracy Stephenson said: "I'm very happy to update that the ordnance has now been safely removed and the race will be going ahead as planned.

"We have been working very closely with the organisers of the boat race to plan this event which is eagerly awaited by spectators and supporters alike."