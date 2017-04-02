Bradley Lowery: Five-year-old football mascot in treatment trial

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has neuroblastoma. Credit: PA

A five-year-old whose battle with a rare cancer has touched the world of football could be in line to receive new treatment. Bradley Lowery, who got a rousing reception from England fans as he walked out as a mascot for last month's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, has been picked to be part of a special cell trial. A message on his campaign's Facebook site warns "it is still in the very early stages but it has shown promise in other types of cancer".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sunderland fan, from Blackhall in County Durham, has neuroblastoma - a solid tumour which makes up 8% of the total number of children's cancers in the UK. The cause of the disease remains unknown. The message, apparently written by mother Gemma, reads: "Bradley has had a tough week with treatment and is still not too grand. He is out of hospital now and spending some time with his grandparents. "Myself and his dad are travelling down to London today to meet with a professor at Great Ormond Street Hospital. Bradley has been accepted on a trial down there and we need to discuss it and sign consent.

Bradley watched on during England's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania. Credit: PA

It continued: "This trial is been funded by Cancer Research UK. It is called CAR T-cell trial. It is only phase one which means it is still in the very early stages but it has shown promise in other types of cancer. "Bradley has scans next week to see if his current treatment is working, therefore we can not decide what's next until we get the scan results. "We are hoping and praying for good news, please keep him in your prayers."

Bradley was a mascot at the England v Lithuania match last month. Credit: PA

Bradley with Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe. Credit: PA