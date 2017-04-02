Darcus Howe: Civil rights activist dies aged 74

Civil rights activist Darcus Howe has died aged 74, his biographer has said.

The writer and presenter campaigned for black rights for more than 50 years.

Dr Robin Bunce, who co-wrote the biography Renegade: The Life and Times of Darcus Howe, said Mr Howe died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday.

Mr Howe's wife Leila Hassan also confirmed the news.

Dr Bunce said Mr Howe brought a "grass roots activism" to the black civil rights movement in the 1970s and 1980s.

He said: "On a personal level, Darcus was enormously warm and generous and he loved life.

"It was a real privilege to get to know him."

He added: "I think he's also important in the 80s, 90s and 00s, because he brought a radical voice, a voice for egalitarianism and justice, to the mainstream media."