Daughter pays tribute to 'extremely loved' mother and brother killed in Stourbridge stabbing

A teenager whose mother and 13-year-old brother died after being stabbed at their family home in Stourbridge has visited the scene to lay flowers in tribute. Tracey Wilkinson and her son Pierce were killed after they were attacked on Thursday morning. Mrs Wilkinson's husband Peter also suffered serious stab injuries and is said to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Lydia Wilkinson, 18, who is a Bristol University student, was away at university at the time of the attack. She was comforted by her boyfriend and his parents as she read dozens of message cards on floral tributes.

The student crouched down as she looked at flowers laid on the pavement and against walls on both sides of a police tent which remains outside her home.

After her visit, Lydia issued a statement paying tribute to her mother and brother. It said: "Our family are devastated at the loss of Tracey and Pierce. They were extremely loved by all of their family and friends. "Pierce was a fun-loving, friendly and happy boy, who loved computer games and made everyone smile. "Tracey was loving, caring and a wonderful mother and daughter. Always putting others before herself. "We would like to express our gratitude to the emergency services, and to thank hospital staff for their excellent care," the statement added.

