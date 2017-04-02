Hammond leads trade mission to India to 'bang the drum for the UK'

The Chancellor will meet with Indian businesses this week to encourage them to use the expertise of the City of London, in the hope of building trade links outside of the European Union.

Philip Hammond's trade mission to Delhi and Mumbai is part of a plan to build a partnership with India as it works to forge a future as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Officials believe the triggering of Article 50, formally starting the Brexit process, makes the trip a significant opportunity for Mr Hammond to highlight the UK's new role in the world.

Mr Hammond said the UK was about to embark on an "exciting new phase of our economic history".

Bank of England governor Mark Carney and ministers including Commercial Secretary Baroness Neville-Rolfe and International Trade Minister Mark Garnier form part of the delegation accompanying the Chancellor.