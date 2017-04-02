Leading suffrage campaigner to be first statue of a woman in Parliament Square

A leading suffrage campaigner is to be honoured with the first statue of a woman to be erected in Parliament Square, outside the Palace of Westminster.

Millicent Fawcett led the campaign for women's votes in 1866 using peaceful methods to achieve women's suffrage in contrast to the more militant tactics of the Suffragettes.

Her statue will stand alongside the likes of Sir Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela and forms part of the celebrations to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act 1918, which was introduced thanks to Ms Fawcett's campaigning.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "The example Millicent Fawcett set during the struggle for equality continues to inspire the battle against the burning injustices of today.