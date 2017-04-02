Mo Adeniran wins The Voice UK

Mo Adeniran has been crowned the winner of The Voice UK 2017.

The hotel worker, 21, looked stunned as host Emma Willis announced his name.

He thanked his mentor, singer and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson, for her support.

Mo, from Warrington, was congratulated by his fellow contestants, Jamie Miller and duo, Into The Arkas as confetti fell on the stage.

"An amazing thank you to the most phenomenal person I have ever met, thank you Jennifer," he said.

Mo scooped the title with winning performances of Paolo Nutini's Iron Sky and Unsteady by X Ambassadors.

Ms Hudson tweeted her delight at his win. She wrote: "Now that I'm kinda done crying ....OMG!!!!!! CONGRATS @imjustcalledmo #Teamjhud #TheVoiceUk".