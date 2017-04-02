MPs accuse Sir Philip Green of 'favouring' Arcadia pension scheme over BHS fund

MPs have accused Sir Philip Green of "favouring" the pension schemes in his Arcadia group over the retirement fund for BHS workers.

The Commons Work and Pensions Committee released correspondence from the Arcadia schemes' trustees to members which shows a "giant deficit" but a "credible plan" to resolve the issue.

The Arcadia Group pension scheme and the senior executive pension scheme had a combined deficit of £565 million at the time of the March 31 2016 valuation.

The committee's analysis indicated that Sir Philip's recovery plan was on a "totally different scale and timeline" from the "inadequate" one he had for BHS.

Sir Philip has agreed to pay £50 million a year until August 2019 and £54.5 million from then until March 2026, compared with £24.3 million a year previously, the committee said.

The trustees' advice was that, although Arcadia is in good financial shape, this is the most the company could afford.