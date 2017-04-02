- ITV Report
MPs accuse Sir Philip Green of 'favouring' Arcadia pension scheme over BHS fund
MPs have accused Sir Philip Green of "favouring" the pension schemes in his Arcadia group over the retirement fund for BHS workers.
The Commons Work and Pensions Committee released correspondence from the Arcadia schemes' trustees to members which shows a "giant deficit" but a "credible plan" to resolve the issue.
The Arcadia Group pension scheme and the senior executive pension scheme had a combined deficit of £565 million at the time of the March 31 2016 valuation.
The committee's analysis indicated that Sir Philip's recovery plan was on a "totally different scale and timeline" from the "inadequate" one he had for BHS.
Sir Philip has agreed to pay £50 million a year until August 2019 and £54.5 million from then until March 2026, compared with £24.3 million a year previously, the committee said.
The trustees' advice was that, although Arcadia is in good financial shape, this is the most the company could afford.
The 10-year recovery plan for Arcadia is in contrast to the 23-year BHS recovery plan imposed by Sir Philip in 2012, which involved £10 million annual contributions.
Committee chairman Frank Field said: "I welcome this confirmation that Sir Philip has been compelled to take his responsibilities to the Arcadia pension schemes seriously.
"This is a credible plan for tackling a giant deficit and great news for Arcadia pensioners who must have been concerned. I also welcome the overdue appointment of a professional independent trustee to oversee the scheme.
"It is though clear from these figures that Sir Philip was long favouring the Arcadia schemes over their BHS counterparts, which have more members," he said.
In February Sir Philip agreed to pay more than £360 million to help settle the schemes of thousands of former BHS workers following the collapse of the firm.
- What happened to BHS?
Sir Philip owned BHS for 15 years before selling it for £1 to Dominic Chappell in 2015.
The collapse of the business in April 2016 impacted 11,000 jobs and 19,000 pension holders.
It also sparked a lengthily parliamentary inquiry and led to both its former owners potentially facing a criminal investigation.
The former Arcadia boss made a voluntary cash payment of £343 million - less than the £571 million deficit the firm was left with when it went bust - towards improved benefits to the pension scheme members as well as an extra £20 million towards implementation costs.
Sir Philip said the amount represents a "significantly better" outcome than if the scheme entered the PPF.