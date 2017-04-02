Oxford power to victory over Cambridge in Men's Boat Race on River Thames

Oxford celebrate after winning the Men's Boat Race. Credit: PA

Oxford's men's team have powered to victory over Cambridge in the 163rd edition of the Boat Race on the River Thames. It was a reversal of fortunes for the dark blue team, who suffered a humiliating defeat in the women's event an hour earlier. The Oxford boat boasted two brothers, Jamie and Ollie Cook, along with William Warr, who had to banish from his mind allegations of being a traitor after previously racing for Cambridge in 2015.

There was success for Cambridge in the women's event. Credit: PA

There was almost a clash of oars as the two boats fought for the more favourable water channels on the river, before Oxford surged ahead coming to the Hammersmith Bridge section. Cambridge dug deep to stay as close as they could, even momentarily closing the gap, but Oxford found clear water at the end of the race to win by a length and a half and reclaim the title. After crossing the finish line, Jamie Cook clambered over his exhausted team mates to stagger down the boat and embrace his older brother.

Oxford Men's Michael Disanto celebrates their victory during the Men's Boat Race. Credit: PA

Oxford Men's crew celebrate with the trophy on the podium. Credit: PA

Oxford's president Michael DiSanto rowed for Team USA at the Rio Olympics, but when asked how the Boat Race compared he said "there's nothing like it". He said: "In my three boat races that is going to be my favourite. The harder it is the more you can just savour it at the end. "Hats off to Cambridge - it was a good boat, we were just better on the day, that's what it's about." Vanquished Cambridge president Lance Tredell said his crew were "bitterly disappointed" not to back up their win from last year. He said: "We stuck together, we really fought it out, we never gave up, but it wasn't enough today, unfortunately."