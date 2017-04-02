Prince Charles visits Italian village devastated by earthquake

The Prince of Wales has visited an Italian village devastated by a earthquake, which killed almost 300 people, last year.

Prince Charles was greeted by Amatrice's Mayor Sergio Pirozzi and told him: "The people in Britain mind very much what's happened to you all here."

He was then taken into the rubble-strewn "red zone" where many buildings and homes in the village and surrounding region were destroyed by the 6.1-magnitude earthquake.