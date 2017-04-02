- ITV Report
Prince Charles visits Italian village devastated by earthquake
The Prince of Wales has visited an Italian village devastated by a earthquake, which killed almost 300 people, last year.
Prince Charles was greeted by Amatrice's Mayor Sergio Pirozzi and told him: "The people in Britain mind very much what's happened to you all here."
He was then taken into the rubble-strewn "red zone" where many buildings and homes in the village and surrounding region were destroyed by the 6.1-magnitude earthquake.
Wearing a hard hat, he walked into the streets cleared of rubble but left in shadow by the shattered concrete and collapsed roofs of businesses, homes and shops.
The prince also walked up to the village's civic tower - a grim reminder of natural disaster as its clock had stopped at the moment earthquake struck Amatrice and nearby villages at 3.36am on August 24 last year.