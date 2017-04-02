- ITV Report
Rain for far western areas tomorrow. Mild for many.
A wet and blustery start to the week for far western areas but elsewhere it's a dry - and in places - misty Monday morning. The rain to the west will spread only very slowly eastwards so that by mid afternoon it's still dry and bright across the bulk of England, eastern Wales and eastern Scotland. That rain clears through overnight to leave an improving picture for many on Tuesday although it will start to feel generally less warm.