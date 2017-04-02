Report: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City

Shkodran Mustafi headed home Mesut Ozil's corner to rescue a point. Credit: PA

Arsenal twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in a scrappy but breathless encounter at the Emirates Stadium. The result leaves the sixth-placed Gunners seven points behind Pep Guardiola's visitors, who remain in fourth, a point behind Liverpool - though both sides have games in hand on the Reds. Leroy Sane had given City an early lead before Theo Walcott levelled three minutes before half-time, only for Sergio Aguero to fire City back in front.

The clash at the Emirates saw more pre-match protests calling for Arsene Wenger to leave. Credit: PA

The Argentinian's goal gave City the 2-1 lead at the break before Shkodran Mustafi headed home what would prove the game's last goal early in the second half. The eagerly anticipated clash in North London was hailed as a must-win for the misfiring Gunners in their bid for Champions League football while City hoped to move further away from the hosts and fifth-placed Manchester United. Guardiola showed his intent with a midfield flush with attacking midfielders and Jesus Navas occupying the right back spot. Arsene Wenger picked Danny Welbeck to lead the line in front of Walcott, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Leroy Sane put City in front within five minutes. Credit: PA

There were more protests against Wenger before kick off before Sane silenced the home supporters within five minutes as he rounded David Ospina to slot home the opener. A dominant City soon created more opportunities to double the lead but the Arsenal defence held out. The home side then started to see more of the ball to get a foothold in the game as the first half progressed. The Gunners were unrewarded for their possession until the 42nd minute when Walcott found himself free in the box to poke home the equaliser.

Theo Walcott's scrappy equaliser offered Arsenal fans hope. Credit: PA

The parity lasted barely 131 seconds before more poor defending left Aguero free to fire City back in front from a tight angle for the interval lead. Half-time saw changes for both sides as Raheem Sterling made way for Yaya Toure in a tactical move while Gabriel replaced Laurent Koscielny who sustained an ankle injury.

But Sergio Aguero struck just over two minutes later to restore City's lead. Credit: PA

But it was Arsenal's other centre back, Mustafi, who delivered the telling contribution to the second half. The German defender drew the Gunners level again as he nodded in Ozil's corner eight minutes after the restart. Fernandinho looked to have secured a third for City just before the hour mark but saw his drive from the edge of the box beaten away by the diving Ospina. City's David Silva and Arsenal substitute Alex Iwobi both went close late on but neither side could claim a decisive fifth goal.