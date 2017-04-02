UK 'committed' to Gibraltar in Brexit process, PM says

Prime Minster Theresa May Credit: PA

The UK is "steadfastly committed" committed to Gibraltar during the Brexit process, the prime minister has said. The issue of Gibraltar was raised in the draft EU negotiating guidelines circulated by European Council president Donald Tusk, which indicated Madrid would be given a veto over the Rock's participation in a future deal. Theresa May spoke to Gibraltar's leader Fabian Picardo to tell him the UK remained "absolutely dedicated to working with Gibraltar for the best possible outcome on Brexit". A Downing Street spokeswoman said Mrs May "reiterated our long-standing position that the UK remains steadfastly committed to our support for Gibraltar, its people and its economy".

Spain has a long-standing territorial claim on Gibraltar Credit: PA

"The Prime Minister said we will never enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another state against their freely and democratically expressed wishes, nor will we ever enter into a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content. "The Prime Minister said we remain absolutely dedicated to working with Gibraltar for the best possible outcome on Brexit and will continue to involve them fully in the process." Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has vowed to protect Gibraltar "all the way" during the Brexit process while former Tory leader Lord Howard suggested Theresa May could even be prepared to go to war to defend the British overseas territory. Mr Picardo has insisted that any future UK-EU trade deal must apply to Gibraltar.

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory Credit: PA