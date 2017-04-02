'Up to 20 people' watched Croydon asylum seeker attack

Neighbours claim they saw a large number of people watch as a Kurdish Iranian teenager was badly beaten. Credit: ITV News

A group of up to 20 people watched as a gang punched and kicked a young asylum seeker in a "savage attack" at a bus stop in south-east London, it has been claimed. Neighbours say they saw a large number of people looking on as a Kurdish Iranian teenager was so badly beaten he was left with a fractured skull and a blood clot on the brain. Six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack left the 17-year-old fighting for his life. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with Tory minister Gavin Barwell describing the attackers as "scum".

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Scotland Yard said the teenager was waiting at a bus stop with two friends outside The Goat pub in Croydon at 11.40pm on Friday when the group approached them. After discovering the victim was an asylum seeker, they chased him and launched a vicious assault, repeatedly kicking him on the floor and aiming blows to his head, the force added. Police believe a gang of around eight were involved in the attack but residents said many more watched on while the boy was beaten. One resident of Shrublands Avenue, where the attack took place, said: "There was a group of roughly 10 people that was kicking and punching him, and the rest, another 10 or 20, were all just around watching." The boy remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, Scotland Yard said. Officers are attempting to contact his next of kin.

The teenager was waiting at a bus stop with two friends when he was attacked.