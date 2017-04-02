- ITV Report
'Up to 20 people' watched Croydon asylum seeker attack
A group of up to 20 people watched as a gang punched and kicked a young asylum seeker in a "savage attack" at a bus stop in south-east London, it has been claimed.
Neighbours say they saw a large number of people looking on as a Kurdish Iranian teenager was so badly beaten he was left with a fractured skull and a blood clot on the brain.
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack left the 17-year-old fighting for his life.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with Tory minister Gavin Barwell describing the attackers as "scum".
Scotland Yard said the teenager was waiting at a bus stop with two friends outside The Goat pub in Croydon at 11.40pm on Friday when the group approached them.
After discovering the victim was an asylum seeker, they chased him and launched a vicious assault, repeatedly kicking him on the floor and aiming blows to his head, the force added.
Police believe a gang of around eight were involved in the attack but residents said many more watched on while the boy was beaten.
One resident of Shrublands Avenue, where the attack took place, said: "There was a group of roughly 10 people that was kicking and punching him, and the rest, another 10 or 20, were all just around watching."
The boy remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, Scotland Yard said. Officers are attempting to contact his next of kin.
Three 20-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a man and woman both aged 24 were arrested at addresses in Croydon late on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder.
London's mayor, Sadiq Khan condemned the attack, saying: "Hate crime has no place in London, Britain or anywhere else.
"Our communities will not be divided by those who seek to sow hate.
"And we will always take a zero tolerance approach to hate crimes of any type."
Chief Superintendent Jeff Boothe, Croydon's borough commander, called it a "savage attack".
He said: "This is not usual for the area, it is out of the norm. This is not Croydon, Croydon is a very diverse community - they celebrate their diversity."
Mr Barwell, Croydon Central's MP, said: "I think most people in Croydon will be as appalled as I am that what appears to have happened is a young man who came to this country seeking sanctuary has apparently been targeted because of his ethnic background."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also denounced the assault, saying: "Absolutely shocked at attack on young Kurdish asylum seeker, who came here searching for safety. I fervently hope he makes a full recovery."