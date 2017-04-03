British babies cry more than almost anywhere else in the world

Babies in Britain cry more than almost anywhere else in the industrialised world, according to a new study.

Scientists found the UK came top in the first universal "crying chart" for babies under three months.

Canada, Italy and the Netherlands also topped the international baby crying survey.

Researchers analysed data on almost 8,700 infants taking part in previous studies to find out how upset babies in different countries get in their first 12 weeks of life.

The lowest crying levels in babies were found in Denmark, Germany and Japan.

On average, babies cried for around two hours per day in the first two weeks after birth.