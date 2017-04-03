British boy sets record as he cycles across Australia in 29 days

A British boy has become the fastest child to cycle across Australia after making the 2,784-mile journey from Sydney to Perth in just 29 days.

Si-am Juntakereket, aged 13, cycled around 100 miles a day as he travelled from east to west, sleeping in a tent as he went.

As well as battling 40-degree heat and ferocious headwinds, the Cornish youngster suffered seven punctures in one day and at one point had to dive out of the way of an oncoming truck.

He was followed all the way by his mother, Tania Jeffery, who was driving a Land Rover.

Si-am, from Bodmin, arrived in Perth on Friday, smashing the previous 44-day record for a child doing the journey.

The 13-year-old dipped his bicycle in the sea as he celebrated reaching his final destination.