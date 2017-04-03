Judge analyses evidence in dispute to keep seriously ill baby alive for pioneering treatment

A High Court judge is to analyse evidence about a seriously ill baby boy at the centre of a life support treatment dispute.

Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London believe it is time to stop providing life support treatment to Charlie Gard, however, the eight-month-old's parents want to be allowed to take him to the US where they hope he can be treated.

Charlie suffers from a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome which causes progressive muscle weakness and means that he is deaf and unable to cry.

Medics believe that further treatment would unnecessarily prolonging Charlie's suffering.

But his parents, Chris Gard, 32, and Connie Yates, 31, want to keep him on life-support and have fundraised more than £1.2 million to take him to the US where it is hoped he could undergo nucleoside bypass therapy.

Charlie's parents hope the treatment would repair their baby's faulty mitochondrial DNA and help it synthase again by giving him the naturally occurring compounds that his body isn't able to produce.