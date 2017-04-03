Colombia landslides: Death toll rises to 262

At least 262 people are now known to have died in southern Colombia after overflowing rivers triggered a series of devastating landslides over the weekend.

Families have begun burying loved ones killed in the disaster, which claimed the lives of as many as 43 children.

Bodies wrapped in white sheets lay on the concrete floor of the morgue in Mocoa as officials sought to bury them as soon as possible to avoid the spread of disease.

However only 45 or so bodies have so far been identified.