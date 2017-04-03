Dog invades pitch and eludes capture in seven minute spree

A football game was interrupted by dog which gave footballers and handlers the run-around for seven minutes.

The excited dog ran onto the pitch as the game started and the ball was kicked off by a player in the Halesowen Town v Skelmersdale match.

The dog refused to leave, and stewards chased it around to try to capture it.

At one point, two footballers leapt onto the dog to stop it running away, but the dog wriggled free and ran down the pitch.

Finally, after seven long minutes, a footballer managed to grab the dog by the collar, and it was led off the field.

It is unclear who the dog belongs to.