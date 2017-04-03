East Africa Crisis Appeal: Donations reach £44m

Some £44 million has been donated after a joint appeal to raise money for millions of people facing starvation in East Africa.

A steady stream of donations has been flowing in after the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) issued an appeal for people across South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia last month.

An estimated 16 million people are on the brink of starvation and in urgent need of food, water and medical treatment following a prolonged drought and conflict.

The appeal, led by Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, Bill Nighy and Sir Mo Farrah, came after the UN described the situation as the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945.