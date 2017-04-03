- ITV Report
-
East Africa Crisis Appeal: Donations reach £44m
Some £44 million has been donated after a joint appeal to raise money for millions of people facing starvation in East Africa.
A steady stream of donations has been flowing in after the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) issued an appeal for people across South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia last month.
An estimated 16 million people are on the brink of starvation and in urgent need of food, water and medical treatment following a prolonged drought and conflict.
The appeal, led by Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, Bill Nighy and Sir Mo Farrah, came after the UN described the situation as the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945.
The DEC said across the UK people have been busking, holding bake sales and running marathons to raise awareness of the humanitarian disaster that is expected to last into 2018.
They have also received donations from The Queen and Prince Charles as well as various companies and faith groups.
DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: "It’s been so inspiring to see how the British Public has responded to this desperate need and to hear the passion and creativity they have put into fundraising. I cannot thank everyone enough for their support.
"All the money raised by the DEC appeal will provide millions of people in desperate need with vital food, water and medical treatment. Every donation makes a huge difference."
- Donate now by visiting www.dec.org.uk or calling 0370 60 60 610
