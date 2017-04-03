Facial recognition limits toilet paper use at Chinese public loos

The amount of toilet paper people can use at public facilities in China's capital is being limited with the introduction of facial recognition technology.

The new system dispenses a two-foot section of paper following a face scan. The same person would have to wait nine minutes before they can get more.

Authorities in Beijing have introduced the technology as part of the country's "toilet revolution", a multi-billion pound programme to upgrade China's public bathrooms.

Public toilets in the country are notorious for their primitive conditions and authorities say people often take away large amounts of paper because they are worried the next one they visit will not have any.

"If we can provide it in every toilet, most people will not do it anymore," said Zhan Dongmei, a researcher with the China Tourism Academy.