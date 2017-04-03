Five charged over attack on teenage asylum seeker in Croydon

Five people have been charged with a suspected hate crime after a 17-year-old asylum seeker was beaten in a "brutal attack" in Croydon.

The Kurdish Iranian teenager is fighting for his life after a gang set on him at a bus stop at around 11.40pm on Friday.

Up to 20 people are said to have watched as the teenager was kicked and punched in the attack which left him with a fractured skull and blood clot on the brain.

The five - Daryl Davis, 20, Danyelle Davis, 24, Barry Potts, 20, George Walder, 20, and Jack Walder, 24 - are all from Croydon and have been charged with violent disorder.

George Walder is additionally charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm.

They are due to appear before Croydon magistrates today.