Man has lucky escape after shark bites back off his kayak

A man had a lucky escape when a shark bit off the back of his kayak as he paddled off the Australian coast.

Gavin Kleidon was thrown from his kayak on Sunday afternoon as he paddled in Moreton Bay off the east coast city of Brisbane.

Although he never saw the shark, photos show the damage it did.

After clambering back onto his vessel, the 39-year-old was able to call for help and police tracked his location with the help of planes coming in to land at Brisbane Airport.

A Queensland Police spokesman said: "The man was rescued by water police just before 4pm and his damaged (formally) 6.5 metre kayak was also recovered from the water, sporting a large hole from where the shark had bitten into it."

Police said he was uninjured but "quite shaken and glad to be out of the water".

Mr Kleidon said he saw a "fair-sized swirl beneath the boat" and knew what had happened.

"I saw the back of my boat floating away and I knew pretty quickly what it was," he said.

He said the incident was "10 out of 10" frightening but would not deter him from the sport.

Police sergeant Gordon Thiry said Mr Kleidon was lucky to have been found quickly.