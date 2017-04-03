North Korea threat top of agenda ahead of Trump talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Intelligence agents in Britain and America believe it is likely that US President Donald Trump will be informed within the next two years that North Korea is within sight of developing a missile reliable enough to land a nuclear warhead in California.

Mr Trump has said that the United States will act alone to eliminate the nuclear threat from North Korea unless China puts more pressure on the regime.

He is due to meet the Chinese President Xi Jinping in a scheduled meeting in the US this week, during which Mr Trump said they will be discussing the issue of North Korea.

Five months after his election on an anti-China platform, Mr Trump appears to have set himself on a course for collision rather than conciliation with Xi, raising doubts as to whether the world's two biggest economies can find common ground.

Inconsistent views from the campaign trail - some favouring dialogue rather than confrontation with North Korea - make it unclear what Mr Trump will do or risk.