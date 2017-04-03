Prime Minister laughs off suggestion of war with Spain

Travelling with the Prime Minister is always a fascinating experience, writes ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan.

Most notable on such flights are the briefings journalists get in transit.

As we flew with Theresa May to Jordan for a three-day visit to the Middle East, the Prime Minister came back to our cabin and briefed us herself.

We huddled round, craning to hear what she had to say.

If she was concerned the Gibraltar row was escalating, she didn't show it.

Ms May was asked four times about the issue, including comments made by Michael Howard where he said he was sure she would be prepared to send a task force to protect the Rock.