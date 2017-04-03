Queen's official gifts to be showcased in new exhibition

A totem pole, a "Buckingham Palace" London Underground sign, and a beaded throne are among gifts given to the Queen which will be seen by the public in a special exhibition.

Visitors to the yearly summer opening of the state rooms at Buckingham Palace will be able to see more than 250 official presents given to the Queen during her 65-year reign.

Royal Gifts will showcase items from over 100 countries presented during overseas tours, official engagements, and state visits.

Among them is a colourful beaded Yoruba throne given to the Queen by Nigeria in 1956.

Beadwork and royalty are closely associated, and large quantities of beads are regarded as a sign of status and wealth.