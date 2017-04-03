- ITV Report
St Petersburg metro blast: What we know so far
- Video report by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo
A blast has ripped through an underground train in Russia's second-largest city, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more.
Here's everything we know so far:
- At approximately 14:40 local time on Monday (11:20 GMT), an explosion ripped through an underground train in St Petersburg, Russia.
- The explosion occurred as the train was travelling between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.
- Instead of stopping, the driver chose to continue to the next station - Tekhnologichesky Instituta.
- Russia's Investigative Committee praised the diver for aiding evacuation efforts and reducing the danger of surviving passengers.
- It is believed the bomb was hidden inside a suitcase which was deliberately left on the train.
- The entire St Petersburg underground system - which serves two million people a day - was shut down and evacuated.
- Hours later, Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they found and deactivated a bomb at another station.
- Police said the bomb was rigged with shrapnel.
- Authorities in Russia have issued arrest warrants for two people.
- An unverified photograph, circulating in the Russian media, reportedly shows a suspect who was seen on CCTV shortly before the blast.
- President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism - however Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has described the blast as a "terrorist attack".