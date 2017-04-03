Advertisement

St Petersburg metro blast: What we know so far

A blast has ripped through an underground train in Russia's second-largest city, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more.

Here's everything we know so far:

The blast took place between two stations in St Petersburg Credit: ITV News
  • At approximately 14:40 local time on Monday (11:20 GMT), an explosion ripped through an underground train in St Petersburg, Russia.
  • The explosion occurred as the train was travelling between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.
  • Instead of stopping, the driver chose to continue to the next station - Tekhnologichesky Instituta.
  • Russia's Investigative Committee praised the diver for aiding evacuation efforts and reducing the danger of surviving passengers.
  • It is believed the bomb was hidden inside a suitcase which was deliberately left on the train.
  • The entire St Petersburg underground system - which serves two million people a day - was shut down and evacuated.
  • Hours later, Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they found and deactivated a bomb at another station.
  • Police said the bomb was rigged with shrapnel.
  • Authorities in Russia have issued arrest warrants for two people.
  • An unverified photograph, circulating in the Russian media, reportedly shows a suspect who was seen on CCTV shortly before the blast.
  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism - however Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has described the blast as a "terrorist attack".
At least 10 dead after St Petersburg metro blast