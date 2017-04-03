Theresa May heads to Middle East for talks on fighting so-called Islamic State

The Prime Minister is travelling to the Middle East to hold talks on the fight against so-called Islamic State, tackling the Syrian refugee crisis and building on relations with Britain after the UK leaves the EU.

First she will visit Jordan where she is set to announce that UK military trainers will be sent to the country to help the nation's air force in the fight against the so-called Islamic State.

After the Westminster terror attack, Theresa May will say the threat posed by the group shows how allies must come together to face it down.

Arriving in the capital Amman on Monday, she will set out measures to tackle violent extremism in the region and strengthen co-operation between British forces and the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).

Training will be carried out in Jordan and the UK to help the RJAF improve its capability to strike IS targets.

During talks with King Abdullah the premier will also discuss humanitarian support as it deals with large numbers of refugees who have fled over the border from the Syrian conflict.