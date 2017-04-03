Trump says US is ready to tackle North Korea without China

Donald Trump has said that the United States will act alone to eliminate the nuclear threat from North Korea unless China puts more pressure on the regime.

“China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Speaking to the FT from the Oval Office the US President said: “If they do, that will be very good for China, and if they don’t, it won’t be good for anyone.”

The President is due to meet with the Chinese President Xi Jinping in a scheduled meeting in the US this week, during which Mr Trump said they will be discussing the issue of North Korea.