White House releases official portrait of Melania Trump

The White House has released the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump, taken in her new residence, the White House.

In a statement she said: "I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years."

Mrs Trump, a former model, was born Melania Knavs in Slovenia and has worked in Milan and Paris.

She married Donald Trump in 2005, and they had their first child, Barron, in 2006.

Her biography on the White House website says she "cares deeply about issues impacting women and children" and has focused her energy as First Lady on the "problem of cyber bullying among our youth".