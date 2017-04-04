Alcohol pricing minimums 'should be introduced' across UK if they work in Scotland, say Lords

Minimum unit pricing for alcohol should be introduced across the UK - provided the current Scottish scheme is successful, a Lords committee looking at the issue has concluded.

The Lords Select Committee on the Licensing Act 2003 said the rest of the UK should follow Holyrood's decision to introduce a 50p base level for alcohol units if the Scottish scheme is shown to be effective in cutting down excessive drinking.

However the Scottish 50p base level for alcohol units is currently facing legal challenges from the drinks industry who argue it "is a restriction on trade", and any issues surrounding the introduction of minimum alcohol pricing would need to be ironed out before it could be rolled out nationwide.