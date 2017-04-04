- ITV Report
-
'Chemical attack' in Syria kills dozens
At least 58 people have been killed and dozens injured in a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Idlib in Syria.
The fumes caused many people to choke and pictures and video emerged showing people limping, struggling to breathe and even foaming at the mouth.
Many of those injured were children in an assault medical sources described as a "gas attack".
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said strikes were carried out either by the Syrian government or Russian jets.
A military source has told Reuters the Syrian army "does not and has not used chemical chemical weapons."