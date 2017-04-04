- ITV Report
Child in 'critical condition' after dog attack in Kent
A child is in a critical condition in hospital after being bitten by a dog.
Police said the dog was shot dead after the incident in the Jenkins Dale area of Chatham, Kent on Tuesday afternoon.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody, Kent Police said.
The force has appealed to members of the public who may have footage of the incident to contact police and not to share it on social media.