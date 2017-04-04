Advertisement

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin pays surprise visit to fan with cancer

Chris Martin paid a surprise visit to a fan with cancer in the Philippines after his illness meant he could not attend a Coldplay gig he had bought a ticket for.

Martin visited Ken Valiant Santiago after the university student's brother posted on Facebook asking if the band could "say 'hi'" or send a message to his brother to "make him feel better".

But instead, Martin went one better and surprised Ken with a visit on Tuesday.

In his post Kheil Vin Santiago revealed that while in his hospital room, Ken's hobby is to play Coldplay songs such as A Sky Full of Stars, Adventure of a Lifetime, Hymn for the Weekend, and Everglow.

Kheil also wrote that his younger brother had saved his money and queued up early in order to get his hands on a ticket to see the band's concert at Manila's Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds, but gave the ticket to a younger brother when he realised he could not go.

Concert organiser Rhiza Pascua tweeted a picture of the pair's meeting.