Coldplay frontman Chris Martin pays surprise visit to fan with cancer

Chris Martin paid a surprise visit to a fan with cancer in the Philippines after his illness meant he could not attend a Coldplay gig he had bought a ticket for.

Martin visited Ken Valiant Santiago after the university student's brother posted on Facebook asking if the band could "say 'hi'" or send a message to his brother to "make him feel better". But instead, Martin went one better and surprised Ken with a visit on Tuesday.

