The nurseries in England next to roads breaking legal pollution limits

More than 1,000 nurseries in England are within 150m (164 yards) of roads that break legal limits for air pollution.

Does your child attend one?

Below are the top 10 nurseries for each region close to the roads with the highest levels of air pollution.

The findings - which were given to ITV News by Greenpeace - are based on the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) on roads close to nurseries in England only.

By law the annual average limit for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is 40 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3). A microgram is one millionth of a gram.

NO2 is a toxic gas largely produced by diesel vehicles and is linked to lung and respiratory issues.

High exposure to polluted air at a young age is thought to lead to an increased risk of developing asthma and has been linked to stunted lung growth.

All NO2 levels are given in micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3).