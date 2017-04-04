- ITV Report
-
The nurseries in England next to roads breaking legal pollution limits
More than 1,000 nurseries in England are within 150m (164 yards) of roads that break legal limits for air pollution.
Does your child attend one?
Below are the top 10 nurseries for each region close to the roads with the highest levels of air pollution.
The findings - which were given to ITV News by Greenpeace - are based on the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) on roads close to nurseries in England only.
By law the annual average limit for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is 40 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3). A microgram is one millionth of a gram.
NO2 is a toxic gas largely produced by diesel vehicles and is linked to lung and respiratory issues.
High exposure to polluted air at a young age is thought to lead to an increased risk of developing asthma and has been linked to stunted lung growth.
All NO2 levels are given in micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3).
East Midlands
- Dunkirk Fun Club in Nottingham - 52.9µg/m3
- University Hospital Playscheme in Nottingham- 52.9µg/m3
- Young Ones Day Nursery in Nottingham - 52.32µg/m3
- Busy Bees Day Nursery at Nottingham University in Nottinghma - 46.33µg/m3
- Salma Daycare in Leicester - 45.85µg/m3
- Salma Daycare 2 in Leicester - 45.85µg/m3
- First Steps St Matthews in Leicester - 45.85µg/m3
- The Cottage Private Day Nursery in Derby - 44.53µg/m3
- Millstone Day Nursery Ltd in Leicester - 44.51µg/m3
- Phoenix Park Nursery in Nottingham - 44.43µg/m3
East of England
- Childcare @ Stepping Stones in Luton - 44.62µg/m3
- Childcare Academy in Luton - 44.62µg/m3
- Earls Hall Pre-School in Southend-on-Sea - 44.46µg/m3
- The Dell@Abel Smith in Hertfordshire - 41.33µg/m3
- River View Day Nursery in Hertfordshire - 41.1µg/m3
- All other nurseries in the east of England were near roads where the air quality did not breach pollution limits.
London
- Tower Hamlets Opportunity Group in Tower Hamlets - 118.19µg/m3
- Step By Step Nursery in Hammersmith and Fulham - 107.49µg/m3
- Oxford Gardens Playcentre in Kensington and Chelsea - 105.42µg/m3
- Tadworth Playgroup in Southwark - 98.09µg/m3
- Phileas Fox Nursery School in Westminster - 95.28µg/m3
- Merchant Square Pre-School Nursery in Westminster - 95.28µg/m3
- Merchant Square Day Nursery in Westminster - 95.28µg/m3
- The Nursery @ Marble Arch in Westminster - 93.67µg/m3
- Eastway Pre-School Limited in Hackney - 88.56µg/m3
- Dase Nursery in Newham - 88.09µg/m3
North East
- Dimples Riverside Day Nursery in Middlesbrough - 52.62µg/m3
- Hawks Road Community Nursery T/A Tik-Tok in Gateshead - 46.75µg/m3
- Whizz Kids Childcare in South Shields - 45.56µg/m3
- Teddy Bears Day Nursery in Stockton-on-Tees - 45.2µg/m3
- Northumbria University Nursery Ltd in Newcastle upon Tyne - 44.3µg/m3
- Siblings Private Day Nursery in Sunderland - 43.54µg/m3
- Tynemouth Nursery at Billy Mill in Tynemouth - 42.98µg/m3
- Durham University Day Nursery in Durham - 41.39µg/m3
- Little Bears Children's Day Nursery in Newcastle upon Tyne - 40.1µg/m3
- All other nurseries in the north east of England were near roads where the air quality did not breach pollution limits.
North West
- Bright Futures @ the gateway in Bolton - 54.88µg/m3
- Sunflower St Peter's in Tameside - 54.04µg/m3
- Kids Allowed Christie Fields in Manchester - 53.2µg/m3
- The Wood School at Paupers Wood in Manchester - 53.2µg/m3
- Kids Allowed Cheadle Royal in Stockport - 50.79µg/m3
- Happy Bunnies in Oldham - 50.09µg/m3
- Wellington Villa Nursery in Bury - 49.99µg/m3
- Bumbles Magnull in Sefton - 49.57µg/m3
- K8Z Cheeky Monkeyz in Sefton - 49.579µg/m3
- Weston Point Pre-School in Halton - 48.75µg/m3
South East
- Redbridge Preschool in Southampton - 58.61µg/m3
- Rainbow Pre-School 3 in Southampton - 55.92µg/m3
- Kids Incorporated in Hampshire - 55.48µg/m3
- Play Away Day Nurseries Ltd in Hampshire - 55.48µg/m3
- North Hinksey Pre-School and Childcare Club in Oxfordshire - 52.15µg/m3
- Westborough Pre-School in Guildford - 51.05µg/m3
- The Children's House Montessori in Fareham - 48.94µg/m3
- Trinity Pre-School Fareham in Fareham - 48.94µg/m3
- Little Angels Pre-School in Fareham - 47.97µg/m3
- Acorns Nursery School in Reading - 44.08µg/m3
South West
- Jumping Jellybeans in Plymouth - 49.6µg/m3
- Jack & Jill's Childcare Crownhill in Plymouth - 49.6µg/m3
- Alexandra House in Plymouth - 49.6µg/m3
- Mama Bear's Day Nursery in Plymouth- 49.6µg/m3
- Busy Bees Day Nursery at Plymouth in Plymouth - 49.6µg/m3
- Roundabout Nursery in Plymouth - 49.56µg/m3
- Noah's Ark Childcare Centre in Plymouth - 49.56µg/m3
- Super Stars @ Teach Poole in Poole - 48.23µg/m3
- St Georges Church Pre-School in Poole - 48.23µg/m3
- Austin Farm Nursery in Plymouth - 47.81µg/m3
West Midlands
- Busy Bees Day Nursery at Birmingham Dartmouth Circus in Birmingham - 58.4µg/m3
- Jack In The Box in Stoke-on-Trent - 57.16µg/m3
- Ducklings Opportunity Group in Stoke-on-Trent - 57.16µg/m3
- Tiny Toez @ Westfield in Stoke-on-Trent - 55.53µg/m3
- Westfield Nursery School in Stoke-on-Trent - 55.53µg/m3
- Learning Journeys Daycare in Dudley - 52.4µg/m3
- Cheeky Monkeys Children's Centre in Birmingham - 49.64µg/m3
- Golden Stars Nursery School in Birmingham - 49.43µg/m3
- First Steps Nursery in Solihull - 49.43µg/m3
- Little Folks Nursery & Out of School Club in Birmingham - 47.59µg/m3