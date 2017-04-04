Dry for most with grey skies

A mostly dry day for many with cloudy skies through England and Wales and after a soggy start in the south-east, thicker cloud will produce some further showers.

Cloud and hefty blustery downpours through Scotland and fringes of Northern Ireland with gusty winds will make it feel chilly.

Southern Scotland, northern England and north Wales will have a brighter afternoon and here feeling a tad better.

Temperatures 13C or 14C at best so lower than of late.