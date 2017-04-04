Fear and despair in Yemen as life hangs by a thread

A woman comforts a child in a Sanaa hospital. Credit: ITV News

Halan Ali is being cradled by his grandmother in room number two on the malnutrition Ward at Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa. He's 13-months-old and weighing nearly half of what he should do. He can't stand up and barely has the energy to move. His grandmother Hamana is distraught at his condition. "We are so frightened and worried. He's just so ill from the hunger," she said. For Yemen's most vulnerable life hangs by a thread.

Ohradir is pictured next to her daughter. Credit: ITV News

For mother's like Ohradir there's no escape. She can only watch as her baby daughter fights severe malnutrition. Like Yemen she is held hostage by fear and despair. The doctors and staff here haven't been paid in six months. Yemen's economy has become another weapon in this war. One of the managers tells me there are no medicines now for women giving birth.

The United Nations says the situation in Yemen is the world's largest humanitarian crisis. Almost 19 million people here depend on aid to survive. More than seven million people now face the threat of famine - that's up by three million since January. More than 500,000 children are now suffering from severe acute malnutrition. This is our third visit to Yemen in the past 12 months and every time the deterioration in the situation is clear to see.

The war - which is now in it's third year - is starving a whole generation. Aid organisations like Oxfam and Save the Children say the UK is complicit in Yemen's suffering through its arms sales and support for the Saudi-led coalition. Last year the British government approved more than £3.3bn in arms exports to Saudi Arabia. The outside world's indifference to Yemen's plight continues.

