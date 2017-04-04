Harrison Ford escapes fine for mistaken airport landing

Harrison Ford has escaped being fined over his mistaken airport landing earlier this year that saw the single-engine plane he was flying narrowly miss colliding with a taxiing passenger jet.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor mistakenly landed on the taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on February 13, after flying just feet above an airliner that was about to take off.

The 74-year-old's lawyer confirmed on Monday that the star would "not face any penalties" in relation to the incident and would be allowed to retain his pilot's licence without restriction.