Head of UK athletics 'cannot guarantee' London World Championships will be clean
The head of UK athletics has told ITV News he cannot guarantee this summer's World Championships in London will be clean.
Ed Warner said there was an "arms race" between cheats and anti-doping authorities which meant it could be years before we know if the upcoming games are clean.
London will host the World Para Athletics Championships from July 14 to 23 and the IAAF World Championships from August 4 to 13, with around 3,000 athletes involved across the two events.
Russia is banned from taking part because of a series of doping scandals.
But Mr Warner, who is co-chair of the world championships, admitted authorities will not be able to catch all the cheats competing and said extra funding is needed.
"I will never say that this will be a clean championships because the minute you say that, your guard is down and you're naive and gullible, and you have to be eternally vigilant," he told ITV News.
"We will only know in many years to come, because it's an arms race of cheats against the anti-doping authorities and sometimes you do only find out after the events when the science has moved on and enabled you to catch the cheats."
Despite the scandal hovering over the sport, ticket sales for the London events have been impressive.
More than 750,000 tickets have been sold for the World Championships, which will see Usain Bolt wave goodbye to the sport and Mo Farah compete on the track for the final time, while there have been record sales for the World Paras, with a quarter of a million sold.
