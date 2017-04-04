Head of UK athletics 'cannot guarantee' London World Championships will be clean

The head of UK athletics has told ITV News he cannot guarantee this summer's World Championships in London will be clean.

Ed Warner said there was an "arms race" between cheats and anti-doping authorities which meant it could be years before we know if the upcoming games are clean.

London will host the World Para Athletics Championships from July 14 to 23 and the IAAF World Championships from August 4 to 13, with around 3,000 athletes involved across the two events.

Russia is banned from taking part because of a series of doping scandals.

But Mr Warner, who is co-chair of the world championships, admitted authorities will not be able to catch all the cheats competing and said extra funding is needed.