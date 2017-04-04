- ITV Report
-
Jeremy Corbyn: Media 'utterly obsessed' with question of my leadership
Jeremy Corbyn has reacted angrily to suggestions he should stand aside as Labour leader in the wake of the party's poor poll showings.
Mr Corbyn accused ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand of being "utterly obsessed" with the question of his leadership - and claimed the media had failed to report fairly on the Labour Party.
His comments came ahead of the launch of the May 4 election campaign in Newark, Nottinghamshire, where Mr Corbyn described the Tories as "running Britain down".
The Islington North MP revealed that Labour would be championing "underfunded" social care, housing and education during the campaigns.
But he claimed that the media were "failing" to report fairly and thoroughly on Labour's alternative policies after being questioned several times about his leadership.
Mr Corbyn branded the media as "utterly obsessed" with the matter.
Speaking of his leadership, Mr Corbyn said: "You're obsessed with this question, utterly obsessed with it."
He emphasised the importance of having a strong opposition to the government, saying: "We have a strong opposition in this country if you bothered to report what we were doing.
"If you bothered to report what Jon Ashworth [shadow health secretary] is doing on the health service, if you bothered to report what Angela Rayner [shadow education secretary] is doing and saying on schools, if you bothered to report what the Labour Party is actually saying.
"It's your responsibility to make sure the opposition voice is heard as well as the government's voice. It's your failings."
Mr Corbyn revealed that housing, education and social care would form the main thrust of Labour's local election campaign.
He said Labour would support investment for council housing, promotion of low-start mortgages for younger people and channelling more money into underfunded schools.
In Newark he told supporters that Labour were offering a "real alternative" to the Conservative government's plans to turn Britain into a post-Brexit "low-wage tax haven for big business".
Mr Corbyn claimed that home ownership, opportunities for children, wages, working conditions, the NHS and social care were all going backwards under Mrs May's stewardship.
Mr Corbyn also suggested the issue of Gibraltar's sovereignty was "settled" after claims Theresa May could be drawn into a war with Spain to defend the territory.
"I don't want a war with anyone and I think it's better to talk to people than to fight," he said.
"I think the issue is settled and the story seems to have arisen mainly because Michael Howard thought this was 1982 not 2017."