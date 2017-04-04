Jeremy Corbyn: Media 'utterly obsessed' with question of my leadership

Jeremy Corbyn has reacted angrily to suggestions he should stand aside as Labour leader in the wake of the party's poor poll showings.

Mr Corbyn accused ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand of being "utterly obsessed" with the question of his leadership - and claimed the media had failed to report fairly on the Labour Party.

His comments came ahead of the launch of the May 4 election campaign in Newark, Nottinghamshire, where Mr Corbyn described the Tories as "running Britain down".

The Islington North MP revealed that Labour would be championing "underfunded" social care, housing and education during the campaigns.

But he claimed that the media were "failing" to report fairly and thoroughly on Labour's alternative policies after being questioned several times about his leadership.

Mr Corbyn branded the media as "utterly obsessed" with the matter.