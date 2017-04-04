Ken Livingstone suspended from Labour Party for one year over Hitler comments

Ken Livingstone says he has been suspended from the Labour Party for one year over controversial comments about Adolf Hitler and Zionism, following a disciplinary hearing in London.

The former London mayor - who has been suspended from the party since April last year - had threatened to launch a judicial review if he was expelled from the party.

After being found guilty of engaging in conduct that was "grossly detrimental" to the party, Mr Livingstone slammed the decision and said he would now consult with lawyers about his legal position.

The ex-mayor earlier said he had expected to be expelled because the panel investigating the case was dominated by "right-wingers".